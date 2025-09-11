Galaxy Payroll Group (NASDAQ:GLXG) Stock Price Up 12.5% – What’s Next?

Galaxy Payroll Group Limited (NASDAQ:GLXG – Get Free Report) rose 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.22 and last traded at $5.65. Approximately 398,544 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 271% from the average daily volume of 107,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

Galaxy Payroll Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galaxy Payroll Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Galaxy Payroll Group stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Galaxy Payroll Group Limited (NASDAQ:GLXG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.25% of Galaxy Payroll Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Galaxy Payroll Group Company Profile

Galaxy Payroll Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides payroll outsourcing, employment, and consultancy and market research services. It has operations in Hong Kong, Macau, the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, India, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

