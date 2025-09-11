General Motors Company $GM Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its holdings in General Motors by 19.2% in the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 157,145 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 25,321 shares during the period. Perbak Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 7.2% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,427,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 87,839 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $5,106,081.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 14,667 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $865,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $708,413. This represents a 54.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,070,311 shares of company stock worth $62,095,433 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $57.33 on Thursday. General Motors Company has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $61.24. The company has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.01. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.54%.The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $70.00 price target on General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on General Motors

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.