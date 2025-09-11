General Motors Company $GM Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,251 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 907,024 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $52,825,077.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 552,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,162,341.12. This trade represents a 62.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 23,977 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $1,271,020.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,274.13. The trade was a 73.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,070,311 shares of company stock worth $62,095,433 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on General Motors from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays raised their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Motors from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $70.00 target price on General Motors in a report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE GM opened at $57.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.15. General Motors Company has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.54%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

