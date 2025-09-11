Genuine Parts Company $GPC Position Lifted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,762 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $9,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 6.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 24,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 9,641 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,625,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $139.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.03. Genuine Parts Company has a fifty-two week low of $104.01 and a fifty-two week high of $144.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.91%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GPC shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

