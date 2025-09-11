GFL Environmental Inc. $GFL Holdings Raised by Amundi

Amundi grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,801 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $6,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GFL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,843,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,166,000 after purchasing an additional 146,256 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,883,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,850,000 after purchasing an additional 334,218 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,515,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,663 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,301,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,828,000 after purchasing an additional 523,360 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,330,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,271,000 after purchasing an additional 212,844 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL stock opened at $47.40 on Thursday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.78 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 48.53%.The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. GFL Environmental has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.94%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. National Bank Financial raised GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.86.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

