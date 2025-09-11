Globe Life Inc. $GL Stock Holdings Lowered by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 387,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,170,000 after acquiring an additional 36,986 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 420,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,947,000 after acquiring an additional 161,302 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In related news, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 33,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total transaction of $4,511,079.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 49,842 shares in the company, valued at $6,758,076.78. This represents a 40.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $1,767,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 32,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,770.86. The trade was a 27.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,722 shares of company stock valued at $11,733,793 in the last 90 days. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Globe Life to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.45.

Globe Life Price Performance

NYSE GL opened at $138.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.44. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.56. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.04 and a 1 year high of $144.00.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Globe Life has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.250-14.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

