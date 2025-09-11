GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Time to Buy?

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.28 and last traded at $8.16. Approximately 1,461,675 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 318% from the average daily volume of 349,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Trading Up 0.6%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average is $11.65.

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF ( NASDAQ:TSYY Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 11.62% of GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The GraniteShares YieldBOOST TSLA ETF (TSYY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund is actively managed seeking current income and the daily 2x leverage of the price performance of Tesla Inc (TSLA). The fund sells put options to generate income and holds other ETFs that pursue the leveraged exposure to TSLA.

