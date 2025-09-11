Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 21,708 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 98,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 18,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 790,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,521,000 after purchasing an additional 140,890 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $30.70.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 6.18%. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $681,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 255,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,212.16. This represents a 10.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip R. Martens sold 7,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $152,927.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,479.80. This trade represents a 20.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,752 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,663. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

