GREE (OTCMKTS:GREZF) and Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Head-To-Head Analysis

GREE (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Free Report) and Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

GREE has a beta of -0.23, indicating that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boyd Gaming has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.8% of Boyd Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.9% of Boyd Gaming shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GREE N/A N/A N/A Boyd Gaming 14.02% 40.65% 9.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GREE and Boyd Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GREE 0 0 0 0 0.00 Boyd Gaming 1 6 7 0 2.43

Boyd Gaming has a consensus price target of $86.62, indicating a potential upside of 1.62%. Given Boyd Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boyd Gaming is more favorable than GREE.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GREE and Boyd Gaming”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GREE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Boyd Gaming $3.93 billion 1.74 $577.95 million $6.50 13.11

Boyd Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than GREE.

Summary

Boyd Gaming beats GREE on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GREE

GREE, Inc. operates Internet entertainment, investment, and incubation business in Japan and internationally. It develops and operates various smartphone games under the GREE, WFS, Pokelabo, and GREE Entertainment brands; and engages with anime production committees to develop original contents domestically and internationally. The company also offers REALITY, a metaverse for smartphone for individuals to turn themselves into digital avatar and stream various contents, and VTuber business that allows streamers to host live digital performances, play games, and chat services; and REALITY XR cloud, a cloud solution platform that enables corporate customers to build their own metaverse using 3DCG and XR technologies, as well as develop and publish blockchain games. In addition, it provides Marketing DX a service designed to accompany the evolution of client companies and business growth; Operation DX that manages customer relationships, quality control, and risks associated with business development; and DDM, an analytics platform to restructures disorganized internal data by incorporating real-time visualization. Further, the company offers aumo that provides travel and lifestyle information content including latest information on restaurants, shopping, and travel, as well as user reviews on various stores and other facilities; and support for creation of sales promotion pages, access analysis, and post and dissemination of store and facility information. Additionally, it provides jobda for job-related information; LIMIA, an on-;one magazines that features home and living lifestyle content; MINE, an on-line video magazine that features women's fashion, beauty and lifestyle content; and ARINE, a on-line magazine for young women. The company also offers DADAN to deliver the entertainment of manga; STUDIO DADAN to plan and produce manga content; and invests in internet and IT fields. GREE, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments. It also engages in owning and operating a travel agency. Boyd Gaming Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

