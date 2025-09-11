Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s (OMAB) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.17.

NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $107.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a fifty-two week low of $62.06 and a fifty-two week high of $116.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMAB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3,581.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 643.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 25,872 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 1,173.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 273,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,795,000 after buying an additional 252,315 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

