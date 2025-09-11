GSG Advisors LLC Acquires 621 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

GSG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,841 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.5% of GSG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $514,000. Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,014,000. Keyvantage Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,735,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 61,074 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Roth Capital set a $250.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.87.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $230.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

