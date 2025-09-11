Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG)

Analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 328.57% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on PepGen from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.
PepGen Stock Down 5.4%
PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepGen will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of PepGen
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEPG. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in PepGen during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepGen during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rangeley Capital LLC grew its holdings in PepGen by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rangeley Capital LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PepGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PepGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PepGen
PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.
