Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) vs. Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Head-To-Head Contrast

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) and Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00 Choice Hotels International 4 6 3 0 1.92

Choice Hotels International has a consensus target price of $133.38, indicating a potential upside of 18.59%. Given Choice Hotels International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Choice Hotels International is more favorable than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment $19.96 million 0.11 -$56.92 million ($8.14) -0.04 Choice Hotels International $1.58 billion 3.28 $299.67 million $6.50 17.30

Valuation and Earnings

Choice Hotels International has higher revenue and earnings than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Choice Hotels International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment -282.07% -70.14% -14.04% Choice Hotels International 19.52% -575.73% 12.92%

Risk & Volatility

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a beta of 2.53, meaning that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Choice Hotels International has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.6% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of Choice Hotels International shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.9% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of Choice Hotels International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Choice Hotels International beats Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co. is a resort and entertainment company, which leverages the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, OH.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection. Choice Hotels International, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland.

