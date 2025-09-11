HC Advisors LLC Sells 1,669 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

HC Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,822 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 0.6% of HC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $177.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $3,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 368,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,448,564. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $12,728,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,398,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,286,726,693.86. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,832,755 shares of company stock valued at $619,935,680 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $225.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.