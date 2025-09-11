HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $23.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AGEN. Wall Street Zen downgraded Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Agenus from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Agenus to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Get Agenus alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agenus

Agenus Stock Performance

Agenus stock opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.44. Agenus has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $7.34.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $25.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.71 million. Research analysts forecast that Agenus will post -12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agenus

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Agenus by 538.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 51,566 shares during the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the first quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Agenus by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 27,157 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Agenus by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 26,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Agenus by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 52,215 shares in the last quarter. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agenus

(Get Free Report)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.