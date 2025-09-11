HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $1.60 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 102.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akari Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.30.

Akari Therapeutics Trading Down 6.0%

About Akari Therapeutics

AKTX opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13. Akari Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $3.85.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

