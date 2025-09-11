HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $46.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 70.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALKS. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Alkermes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Alkermes to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alkermes to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.01. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.53. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Alkermes had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 23.15%.The company had revenue of $390.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Alkermes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.030-1.210 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alkermes will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth about $348,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 28,596 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

