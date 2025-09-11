Head-To-Head Analysis: CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) and BG Medicine (OTCMKTS:BGMD)

BG Medicine (OTCMKTS:BGMD – Get Free Report) and CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

BG Medicine has a beta of 2.79, meaning that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVS Health has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BG Medicine and CVS Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BG Medicine N/A N/A N/A CVS Health 1.17% 10.51% 3.15%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BG Medicine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CVS Health $372.81 billion 0.25 $4.61 billion $3.58 20.65

This table compares BG Medicine and CVS Health”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CVS Health has higher revenue and earnings than BG Medicine.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.7% of CVS Health shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of BG Medicine shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of CVS Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BG Medicine and CVS Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BG Medicine 0 0 0 0 0.00 CVS Health 0 3 19 2 2.96

CVS Health has a consensus price target of $77.89, indicating a potential upside of 5.37%. Given CVS Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CVS Health is more favorable than BG Medicine.

Summary

CVS Health beats BG Medicine on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BG Medicine

(Get Free Report)

BG Medicine, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic products used to guide the patients suffering from heart failure and related disorders in the United States. The company offers BGM Galectin-3 Test, an in vitro diagnostic device that measures galectin-3 in serum or plasma by enzyme linked immunosorbent assay on a microtiter plate platform; and CardioSCORE Test, a multi-analyte biomarker-based blood test used for the assessment of near-term risk of atherothrombotic cardiovascular events, such as heart attack and ischemic stroke. It has license, development, and commercialization agreements with Abbott Laboratories, bioMérieux SA, Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc., and Alere Inc. for the automated instrument versions of galectin-3 test; and a strategic collaboration with Abbott Laboratories to develop and commercialize galectin-3 assay kits, and related control kits and calibrators. The company was formerly known as Beyond Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to BG Medicine, Inc. in October 2004. BG Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About CVS Health

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates. The Health Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, specialty and mail order pharmacy, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services. It serves employers, insurance companies, unions, government employee groups, health plans, prescription drug plans, Medicaid managed care plans, CMS, plans offered on public health insurance, and other sponsors of health benefit plans. The Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment sells prescription and over-the-counter drugs, consumer health and beauty products, and personal care products. This segment also distributes prescription drugs; and provides related pharmacy consulting and other ancillary services to care facilities and other care settings. It operates online retail pharmacy websites, LTC pharmacies and on-site pharmacies, retail specialty pharmacy stores, compounding pharmacies and branches for infusion and enteral nutrition services. The company was formerly known as CVS Caremark Corporation and changed its name to CVS Health Corporation in September 2014. CVS Health Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

