Head to Head Analysis: Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) and TOP Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP)

TOP Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Free Report) and Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TOP Financial Group and Wells Fargo & Company, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get TOP Financial Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOP Financial Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Wells Fargo & Company 0 7 10 0 2.59

Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus price target of $82.56, indicating a potential upside of 2.83%. Given Wells Fargo & Company’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wells Fargo & Company is more favorable than TOP Financial Group.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOP Financial Group $3.33 million 20.58 -$5.97 million N/A N/A Wells Fargo & Company $125.40 billion 2.05 $19.72 billion $5.84 13.75

This table compares TOP Financial Group and Wells Fargo & Company”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Wells Fargo & Company has higher revenue and earnings than TOP Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares TOP Financial Group and Wells Fargo & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOP Financial Group N/A N/A N/A Wells Fargo & Company 16.82% 12.29% 1.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of TOP Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are held by institutional investors. 85.6% of TOP Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

TOP Financial Group has a beta of -1.34, suggesting that its share price is 234% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wells Fargo & Company has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wells Fargo & Company beats TOP Financial Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TOP Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

TOP Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and the provision of brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services. The company provides a range of futures products, such as index futures, forex futures, agricultural product futures, energy futures, and precious metal futures. It also offers stock brokerage, options brokerage, consulting services, currency exchange services, structured note subscriber services, and margin financing services. The company was formerly known as Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited and changed its name to TOP Financial Group Limited in July 2022. TOP Financial Group Limited was founded in 2015 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong. TOP Financial Group Limited is a subsidiary of Zhong Yang Holdings (BVI) Limited.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Consumer Banking and Lending segment offers consumer and small business banking, home lending, credit cards, auto, and personal lending. The Commercial Banking segment provides banking and credit products across industry sectors and municipalities, secured lending and lease products, and treasury management. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment is composed of corporate banking, investment banking, treasury management, commercial real estate lending and servicing, and equity and fixed income solutions, as well as sales, trading, and research capabilities. The Wealth and Investment Management segment refers to personalized wealth management, brokerage, financial planning, lending, private banking, trust, and fiduciary products and services. The company was founded by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo on March 18, 1852 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for TOP Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOP Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.