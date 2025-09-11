Head to Head Comparison: COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) and NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE)

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) and NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for COMPASS Pathways and NeueHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COMPASS Pathways 0 1 6 0 2.86 NeueHealth 0 1 0 0 2.00

COMPASS Pathways currently has a consensus price target of $16.29, suggesting a potential upside of 222.49%. NeueHealth has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.26%. Given COMPASS Pathways’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe COMPASS Pathways is more favorable than NeueHealth.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

COMPASS Pathways has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeueHealth has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

46.2% of COMPASS Pathways shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of NeueHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of COMPASS Pathways shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.3% of NeueHealth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares COMPASS Pathways and NeueHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COMPASS Pathways N/A -87.89% -57.77% NeueHealth -9.08% N/A -13.01%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares COMPASS Pathways and NeueHealth”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COMPASS Pathways N/A N/A -$155.12 million ($1.84) -2.74 NeueHealth $936.66 million 0.07 -$134.68 million ($15.97) -0.43

NeueHealth has higher revenue and earnings than COMPASS Pathways. COMPASS Pathways is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeueHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NeueHealth beats COMPASS Pathways on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020. COMPASS Pathways plc was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About NeueHealth

NeueHealth, Inc., a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics. It operates risk-bearing clinics under the Centrum Health, AssociatesMD, and Premier Medical Associates brand names. The company also offers integrated system care solution, such as embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services; and chronic care management, transitions of care, and referral management services. The NeueSolutions segment enables providers and medical groups to succeed in performance-based arrangements; and participates in the centers for healthcare access to medicare beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Bright Health Group, Inc. and changed its name to NeueHealth, Inc. in January 2024. NeueHealth, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Doral, Florida.

