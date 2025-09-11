Head-To-Head Contrast: BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) & Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY)

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) and BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of BYD shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nissan Motor and BYD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nissan Motor 2 1 0 0 1.33 BYD 0 2 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nissan Motor $82.96 billion 0.11 -$4.43 billion ($3.01) -1.61 BYD $108.10 billion 1.11 $5.60 billion $0.71 18.89

This table compares Nissan Motor and BYD”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BYD has higher revenue and earnings than Nissan Motor. Nissan Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BYD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Nissan Motor has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BYD has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nissan Motor and BYD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nissan Motor -6.54% -2.93% -0.91% BYD 5.71% 22.70% 5.86%

Summary

BYD beats Nissan Motor on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nissan Motor

(Get Free Report)

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components. It also provides financial services, auto credit and car leasing, card business, insurance agency, and inventory finance, as well as engages in exterior and interior design for automobiles, and analysis of new materials and devices. In addition, the company engages in the provision of travel, environmental and engineering, production technology center, and facility services; ground and vehicle management, and information and measurement technology businesses; design, vehicle drawings and experiments, other engineering, electronic devices, and electronic equipment businesses; export and import of auto components and materials; and real estate businesses. Further, it is involved in planning and engineering of minicars and other related parts; and development, manufacturing, and sales of lithium-ion batteries for automotive use. Additionally, the company imports and sells Renault cars and parts; manages professional soccer club; and hold football and other sports event. The company was incorporated in 1933 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

About BYD

(Get Free Report)

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products. The Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products segment manufactures and sells mobile handset components, such as housings and electronic components; and offers assembly services. The Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products segment is involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobiles, and auto-related molds and components; rail transport and related business; and provision of automobile leasing and after sales services, automobile power batteries, lithium-ion batteries, photovoltaic, and iron battery products. The company develops urban rail transportation business. BYD Company Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.