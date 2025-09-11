Head-To-Head Review: Amentum (AMTM) and The Competition

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) is one of 25 public companies in the “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Amentum to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Amentum and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amentum 1 4 5 0 2.40 Amentum Competitors 48 528 1041 26 2.64

Amentum currently has a consensus price target of $27.30, indicating a potential upside of 14.92%. As a group, “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies have a potential upside of 7.98%. Given Amentum’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Amentum is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

39.9% of Amentum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of shares of all “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of Amentum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of shares of all “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Amentum and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Amentum $8.39 billion -$82.00 million 60.91 Amentum Competitors $8.28 billion $330.08 million 32.69

Amentum has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Amentum is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Amentum and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amentum 0.41% 10.90% 4.18% Amentum Competitors 6.89% 30.78% 7.17%

Summary

Amentum rivals beat Amentum on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Amentum

Amentum Holdings, Inc. provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

