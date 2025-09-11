Head-To-Head Review: Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) & Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD)

Volatility & Risk

Carbon Energy has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barnwell Industries has a beta of -0.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carbon Energy and Barnwell Industries”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Carbon Energy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Energy $116.63 million 0.00 $1.10 million N/A N/A Barnwell Industries $18.07 million 0.64 -$5.57 million ($0.65) -1.77

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Carbon Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Barnwell Industries.

10.5% of Carbon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of Barnwell Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Carbon Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of Barnwell Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Carbon Energy and Barnwell Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Energy -38.38% -8.44% -2.43% Barnwell Industries -34.01% -48.90% -22.57%

Summary

Carbon Energy beats Barnwell Industries on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carbon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2018, it owned working interests in 7,100 net wells and royalty interests in approximately 900 wells located in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 340,700 net developed acres and approximately 1,319,200 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Barnwell Industries

(Get Free Report)

Barnwell Industries, Inc. acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates threes water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; and drills water and water monitoring wells of varying depths. Further, it installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes trillium flow technologies. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.