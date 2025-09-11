Head to Head Review: PowerBank (NASDAQ:SUUN) & Solar Thin Films (OTCMKTS:SLTZ)

Solar Thin Films (OTCMKTS:SLTZ – Get Free Report) and PowerBank (NASDAQ:SUUN – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Solar Thin Films and PowerBank”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Thin Films N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PowerBank $43.08 million 1.55 -$2.56 million ($0.45) -4.16

Analyst Recommendations

Solar Thin Films has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PowerBank.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Solar Thin Films and PowerBank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Thin Films 0 0 0 0 0.00 PowerBank 0 0 3 1 3.25

PowerBank has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 167.38%. Given PowerBank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PowerBank is more favorable than Solar Thin Films.

Profitability

This table compares Solar Thin Films and PowerBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Thin Films N/A N/A N/A PowerBank -40.54% -24.80% -8.92%

Summary

PowerBank beats Solar Thin Films on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solar Thin Films

Solar Thin Films, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and installs thin-film amorphous silicon photovoltaic manufacturing equipment used in plants that produce photovoltaic thin-film a-Si solar panels or modules. The company serves businesses and investment partnerships engaged in the production of photovoltaic thin-film modules; and corporations and governments involved in the construction of solar power plants principally in the United States, Europe, Russia, Ukraine, and Asia. Solar Thin Films, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in New York, New York.

About PowerBank

SolarBank Corporation operates as an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and asset operator in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the site origination, development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of solar photovoltaic power generation projects. It offers solar energy solutions in the areas of behind-the-meter solar power plants, electricity grid connected community solar gardens, and utility scale solar farms. The company was formerly known as Abundant Solar Energy Inc. and changed its name to SolarBank Corporation in October 2022. SolarBank Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

