Head-To-Head Survey: Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) and Presbia (OTCMKTS:LENSF)

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) and Presbia (OTCMKTS:LENSF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Bioventus and Presbia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioventus -7.11% 15.61% 4.01% Presbia N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.9% of Bioventus shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.0% of Bioventus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.2% of Presbia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Bioventus has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Presbia has a beta of 5.91, meaning that its share price is 491% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bioventus and Presbia”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioventus $564.14 million 1.03 -$156.23 million N/A N/A Presbia N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Presbia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bioventus.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Bioventus and Presbia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioventus 0 1 3 0 2.75 Presbia 0 0 0 0 0.00

Bioventus presently has a consensus target price of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 96.43%. Given Bioventus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bioventus is more favorable than Presbia.

Summary

Bioventus beats Presbia on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bioventus

(Get Free Report)

Bioventus Inc., a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain. Its surgical solutions comprise bone graft substitutes that increase bone formation to stimulate bone healing in spinal fusions and other orthopedic surgeries; and ultrasonic products used for precise bone cutting and sculpting, soft tissue management, and tissue debridement, in various surgeries, including minimally invasive applications. The company's product include, Osteoamp, an allograft-derived bone graft for bone grafting procedures; Exponent matrix for posterolateral spine procedures; Purebone for bone grafting procedures; Signafuse bone graft; Interfuse bone graft; Osteomatrix+ synthetic bone graft; Extractor for autologous cell and bone marrow extraction; reficio bone matrix; nexus ultrasonic surgical system; bonescalpel surgical solution; SonaStar for surgical procedures; and SonicOne ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system. The company's restorative therapies include a bone stimulation system and devices to help patients regain leg or hand function due to stroke, multiple sclerosis, or other central nervous system disorders. Its products include exogen, a bone healing system; L300 GO, a foot drop system; H200 rehabilitation system; Vector, a body weight support system; and Bioness integrated therapy system. It developing Talisman pulse generator and receiver for peripheral nerve stimulation. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Presbia

(Get Free Report)

Presbia PLC, an ophthalmic device company, develops and markets optical lens implants for treating presbyopia. The company provides the refractive lens for patient surgeries, as well as accessories for procedures. It primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, Australia, Italy, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and Germany. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.