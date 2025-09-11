Head to Head Survey: DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) and Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) and DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and DarioHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tactile Systems Technology 5.06% 7.72% 5.59% DarioHealth -162.73% -65.89% -39.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tactile Systems Technology and DarioHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tactile Systems Technology 0 4 0 1 2.40 DarioHealth 0 1 2 0 2.67

Earnings and Valuation

Tactile Systems Technology currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.81%. DarioHealth has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 423.56%. Given DarioHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DarioHealth is more favorable than Tactile Systems Technology.

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and DarioHealth”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tactile Systems Technology $292.98 million 1.01 $16.96 million $0.62 21.39 DarioHealth $27.04 million 0.64 -$42.75 million ($13.20) -0.58

Tactile Systems Technology has higher revenue and earnings than DarioHealth. DarioHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tactile Systems Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.4% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of DarioHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of DarioHealth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DarioHealth has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology beats DarioHealth on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers. The company also provides Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, and treatment, as well as to share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest to treat patients with retained pulmonary secretions resulting from bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health. The company offers Dario Evolve, a metabolic solution to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, pre-diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Move, which address most common musculoskeletal conditions; Dario Elevate, a behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; and Dario One, a full suite of chronic condition management solution; and Dario blood glucose monitoring systems. It also provides native devices, such as glucose meter, blood pressure cuff, digital scale, and biofeedback sensor device, as well as live coaching services. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. DarioHealth Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

