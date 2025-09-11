Head to Head Survey: Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) & Australian Oilseeds (NASDAQ:COOT)

Australian Oilseeds (NASDAQ:COOT – Get Free Report) and Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.0% of Australian Oilseeds shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of Lamb Weston shares are held by institutional investors. 69.1% of Australian Oilseeds shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Lamb Weston shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Australian Oilseeds and Lamb Weston”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Australian Oilseeds $22.12 million 0.72 -$14.21 million N/A N/A Lamb Weston $6.45 billion 1.21 $357.20 million $2.51 22.27

Lamb Weston has higher revenue and earnings than Australian Oilseeds.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Australian Oilseeds and Lamb Weston, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Australian Oilseeds 0 0 0 0 0.00 Lamb Weston 0 7 3 0 2.30

Lamb Weston has a consensus target price of $65.30, suggesting a potential upside of 16.84%. Given Lamb Weston’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lamb Weston is more favorable than Australian Oilseeds.

Volatility & Risk

Australian Oilseeds has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lamb Weston has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Australian Oilseeds and Lamb Weston’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Australian Oilseeds N/A N/A N/A Lamb Weston 5.54% 27.99% 6.43%

Summary

Lamb Weston beats Australian Oilseeds on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Australian Oilseeds

Australian Oilseeds Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale oil seeds through its subsidiaries. It focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all the assets of, entering contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded on December 29, 2022 and is headquartered in Cootamundra, Australia.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels. The company also provides its products under its owned or licensed brands, such as Grown in Idaho and Alexia, and other licensed brands, as well as under retailers' own brands. In addition, it engages in the vegetable and dairy businesses. The company sells its products through a network of internal sales personnel and independent brokers, agents, and distributors to chain restaurants, wholesale, grocery, mass merchants, club and specialty retailers, businesses, educational institutions, independent restaurants, regional chain restaurants, and convenience stores. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

