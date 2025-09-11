Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,091,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,741 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $22,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Healthpeak Properties news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $25,076.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 211,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,377.98. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,783 shares of company stock valued at $150,129. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price objective on Healthpeak Properties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of DOC opened at $17.97 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 74.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 5.90%.The company had revenue of $694.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

