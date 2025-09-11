Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Piper Sandler Analyst Says

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $173.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $171.22.

Shares of HSY opened at $185.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.27. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $140.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.03.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.54%.Hershey’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.809-5.997 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hershey will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 61,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,037,420. This represents a 7.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 19,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $3,742,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 193,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,563,056. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,127 shares of company stock valued at $15,759,755 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,840,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,594,000 after purchasing an additional 210,131 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,116,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,123,000 after buying an additional 125,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,567,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,305,000 after buying an additional 126,519 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hershey by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,276,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,712,000 after buying an additional 144,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Hershey by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,753,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,858,000 after buying an additional 557,056 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

