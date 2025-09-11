Home BancShares, Inc. $HOMB Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 326,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,460 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home BancShares were worth $9,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOMB. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 49,140 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at $2,057,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 106,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Home BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home BancShares news, CEO John W. Allison sold 110,000 shares of Home BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $3,302,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,540,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,334,095.52. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Stephen Tipton sold 24,159 shares of Home BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $664,855.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 53,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,036.16. This represents a 31.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Home BancShares in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Home BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Home BancShares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Home BancShares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Home BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $29.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.81. Home BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Home BancShares had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 29.58%.The firm had revenue of $271.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Home BancShares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Home BancShares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Home BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.53%.

Home BancShares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

