HomeStreet, Inc. $HMST Stake Lowered by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,393 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of HomeStreet worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in HomeStreet by 8.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 16,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet Stock Performance

NASDAQ HMST opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $262.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $16.10.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.21). HomeStreet had a negative return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 42.54%.The firm had revenue of $48.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.96 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

