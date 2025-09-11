HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of HudBay Minerals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Veritas upgraded shares of HudBay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get HudBay Minerals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HudBay Minerals

HudBay Minerals Trading Up 3.6%

HudBay Minerals stock opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.05. HudBay Minerals has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.51.

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. HudBay Minerals had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $536.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.21 million. HudBay Minerals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that HudBay Minerals will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HudBay Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.0073 dividend. This is an increase from HudBay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 17.0%. HudBay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HudBay Minerals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HudBay Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $762,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its position in HudBay Minerals by 4.4% during the second quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 15,054,087 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $159,864,000 after acquiring an additional 630,703 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in HudBay Minerals by 117.1% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 26,340 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 14,210 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in HudBay Minerals by 51.2% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 65,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 22,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its position in HudBay Minerals by 245.9% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 58,014 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 41,240 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HudBay Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HudBay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HudBay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.