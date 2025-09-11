Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HBM. Bank of America increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Desjardins raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.25.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

TSE:HBM opened at C$18.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$8.49 and a 12-month high of C$18.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.02.

The firm also recently declared a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.96%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canadian mining company with its operations, property developments, and exploration activities across the United States. The major mines that Hudbay operates are located in Manitoba, Canada, Arizona, United States; and Peru. The company is principally focused on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals.

