Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,200,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the July 31st total of 1,520,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 421,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.75 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $10.11 on Thursday. Hudson Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.50 million, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.51.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $72.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.67 million. On average, analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HDSN. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $22,046,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 282.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,345,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 993,833 shares during the period. Westerly Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,240,000 after purchasing an additional 775,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,111,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 563,899 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,569,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

