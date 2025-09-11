I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

Analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 67.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital set a $8.00 price objective on I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

I-Mab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMAB opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $5.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that I-Mab will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 6.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 876,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,312 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 147.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 32,525 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the first quarter valued at about $398,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 38.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

I-Mab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics in the fields of immuno-oncology and immuno-inflammation diseases primarily in the United States. It is developing Uliledlimab, a CD73 neutralizing antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; Givastomig, a bi-specific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of gastric and other cancers; and Ragistomig, a programmed cell death ligand-based tumor-dependent T cell engager, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of for solid tumors.

Featured Stories

