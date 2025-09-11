Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) Upgraded at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Iamgold (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $9.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Iamgold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iamgold in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iamgold in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Iamgold to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

Get Iamgold alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Iamgold

Iamgold Stock Up 8.9%

Shares of Iamgold stock opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.21. Iamgold has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $11.32.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $587.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.21 million. Iamgold had a net margin of 40.61% and a return on equity of 8.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iamgold will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Iamgold

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Iamgold by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,817,490 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,018,000 after buying an additional 680,192 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Iamgold during the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Iamgold by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 303,699 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 58,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Iamgold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.