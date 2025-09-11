Iamgold Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:IAG)

Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 9,096 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 246% compared to the typical volume of 2,626 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iamgold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iamgold during the first quarter worth approximately $45,911,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Iamgold by 183.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,614,294 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928,077 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iamgold by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,330,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846,254 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Iamgold during the second quarter worth approximately $34,089,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iamgold during the first quarter worth approximately $20,620,000. 47.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Iamgold to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Iamgold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Iamgold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Iamgold in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Iamgold in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iamgold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Iamgold Trading Up 8.9%

Shares of IAG opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Iamgold has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $11.32.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $587.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.21 million. Iamgold had a net margin of 40.61% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iamgold will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

