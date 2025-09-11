Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $175.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $220.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ICLR. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Icon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Icon from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Icon from $170.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Icon from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.67.

Shares of ICLR opened at $165.44 on Tuesday. Icon has a fifty-two week low of $125.10 and a fifty-two week high of $310.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Icon had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. Icon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.000-14.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Icon will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Icon by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,184,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,045,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,946 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P purchased a new position in shares of Icon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,256,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Icon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,639,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Icon by 587.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,151,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,461,000 after purchasing an additional 983,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Icon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,814,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

