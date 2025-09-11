IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Earns Overweight Rating from Stephens

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 82.11% from the company’s previous close.

IDYA has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average is $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.12.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. CWM LLC grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 325.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 374.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

