IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Receives $4.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.8889.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded IGM Biosciences to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanofi bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,792,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 196.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 107,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 71,343 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 99,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IGMS opened at $1.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.60. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $22.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.26.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $1.88. The company had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 93.35% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. Research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

