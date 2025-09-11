Inogen, Inc $INGN Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Inogen, Inc (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,717 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,805 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of Inogen worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 5,738.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Inogen by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,326 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Inogen by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Inogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Inogen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on INGN. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Inogen in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Inogen Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN opened at $8.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.78. Inogen, Inc has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.09.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $92.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.40 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. Inogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inogen, Inc will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.