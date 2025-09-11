Insider Buying: Diageo (LON:DGE) Insider Buys 340 Shares of Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) insider John Alexander Manzoni purchased 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,927 per share, with a total value of £6,551.80.

On Monday, August 11th, John Alexander Manzoni acquired 321 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,046 per share, for a total transaction of £6,567.66.

On Wednesday, July 9th, John Alexander Manzoni bought 335 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,955 per share, for a total transaction of £6,549.25.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 1,920.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.57, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,797 and a 1 year high of GBX 2,677. The firm has a market cap of £42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1,816.66, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,978.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,024.70.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DGE shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,372 target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Diageo to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,000 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,400 price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,378.86.

Diageo is a global leader in premium drinks, across spirits and beer, a business built on the principles and foundations laid by the giants of the industry.

With over 200 brands sold in 180 countries, our portfolio has remarkable breadth. From centuries-old names to exciting new entrants, and global giants to local legends, we’re building the very best brands out there, and with over 30,000 talented people based in over 135 countries, we’re a truly global company.

