Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 1,761 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 59.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,711 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNG. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Obermeyer Wealth Partners bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 9,982 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $236.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.17 and its 200 day moving average is $230.99. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.14 and a twelve month high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $4.95. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 21.05%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $288.00 target price on Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.29.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

