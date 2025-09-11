Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 280 Shares of Pool Corporation $POOL

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Pool by 7.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 5.2% in the first quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 20.3% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Down 0.8%

POOL opened at $319.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $312.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.70. Pool Corporation has a twelve month low of $282.22 and a twelve month high of $395.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.05. Pool had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Pool from $322.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Pool from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pool from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.14.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

