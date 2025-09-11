Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 483 Shares of Ferrari N.V. $RACE

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 56,008 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 91,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,917,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $473.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $478.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.52. Ferrari N.V. has a 1 year low of $391.54 and a 1 year high of $519.10. The company has a market capitalization of $114.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.13. Ferrari had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 22.95%.The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.751- EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.67.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

