Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 589 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total value of $3,802,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,860,265.80. This trade represents a 43.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.16, for a total value of $429,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,938,860.72. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,793 shares of company stock worth $79,801,547. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSI. Barclays cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $516.13.

NYSE MSI opened at $481.95 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $388.90 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $446.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $428.92. The stock has a market cap of $80.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0109 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.10%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

