Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its stake in Zoetis by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in Zoetis by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 19,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $1,071,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $149.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.70 and a 12-month high of $200.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partnrs cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partners downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZTS

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.