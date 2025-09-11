Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LPLA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 63.9% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 123.1% during the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total value of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,497.50. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.21, for a total transaction of $507,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,959,260.20. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,235 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $341.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $369.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.27. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.41 and a 1 year high of $403.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.66.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.30. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LPLA shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $463.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $406.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.33.

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Further Reading

