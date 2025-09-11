Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Cuts Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,319 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $83.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.65. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1-year low of $82.29 and a 1-year high of $106.44. The company has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.35.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

