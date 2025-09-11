Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Cuts Stake in Public Storage $PSA

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on PSA shares. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $331.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $308.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $328.00 to $309.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.62.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.4%

PSA stock opened at $289.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $256.60 and a 52-week high of $369.99. The firm has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.05. Public Storage had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.86%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

